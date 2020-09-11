UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Russian Heads Of Government To Hold Regular Meeting At Year End - Wang Yi

Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

Chinese, Russian Heads of Government to Hold Regular Meeting at Year End - Wang Yi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian and Chinese heads of government will hold their regular meeting at the end of the year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

"By the end of the year, a regular meeting of the heads of government will take place, and a number of steps to further cooperation will be considered," the Chinese foreign minister told a press conference, after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The press conference was streamed by the RT broadcaster.

