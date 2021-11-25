UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers To Meet Online On Friday - Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:59 PM

Chinese, Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on Friday - Beijing

A meeting between foreign ministers of China, Russia and India will be held online on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A meeting between foreign ministers of China, Russia and India will be held online on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on November 26 will take part in a meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia, China and India, which will be held online," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

India Russia China November

Recent Stories

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre pet ..

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

2 minutes ago
 Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility f ..

Etihad Airways opens new early check-in facility for end-of-year holiday peak

15 minutes ago
 US 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws I ..

US 'Summit for Democracy' Breeds Division, Draws Ideological Lines - Beijing

35 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

6 minutes ago
 France arrests fifth suspect in Channel migrant bo ..

France arrests fifth suspect in Channel migrant boat tragedy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.