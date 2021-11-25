Chinese, Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Meet Online on Friday - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A meeting between foreign ministers of China, Russia and India will be held online on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on November 26 will take part in a meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia, China and India, which will be held online," the spokesman said.