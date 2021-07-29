UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese-Russian Military To Involve Over 10,000 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:46 PM

Chinese-Russian Military to Involve Over 10,000 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Over 10,000 soldiers are planned to participate in a joint military exercise between Russia and China in August, Spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry Wu Qian said at a Thursday briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Over 10,000 soldiers are planned to participate in a joint military exercise between Russia and China in August, Spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry Wu Qian said at a Thursday briefing.

"According to the consensus reached by the two countries, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will participate in the exercise ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 to be held in China in early and mid-August," Wu said.

The exercises will be held in western China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region at the combined-arms tactical training base.

"The Chinese participating troops mainly come from the PLA Western Theater Command, while the Russian participating troops from its Eastern Military District.

A total of more than 10,000 troops will be dispatched by the two sides, along with multiple types of aircraft, artillery and armored equipment," the spokesman added.

According to the Chinese official, the goal of the joint exercises is to refine strategic cooperation between the two nations, as well as to demonstrate their power to ensure regional security.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accepted his Chinese counterpart's invitation to take part in the drills.

Related Topics

Russia China August From

Recent Stories

Bencic beats Rybakina to reach Olympics tennis fin ..

1 minute ago

Accor in profit but hotels still suffering from Co ..

1 minute ago

Urban Forestation essential to overcome effects of ..

1 minute ago

Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FI ..

5 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in FAISALABAD

5 minutes ago

Ever Given Container Ship Arrives in Port of Rotte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.