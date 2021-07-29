Chinese-Russian Military to Involve Over 10,000 Soldiers - Defense Ministry

Over 10,000 soldiers are planned to participate in a joint military exercise between Russia and China in August, Spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry Wu Qian said at a Thursday briefing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Over 10,000 soldiers are planned to participate in a joint military exercise between Russia and China in August, Spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry Wu Qian said at a Thursday briefing.

"According to the consensus reached by the two countries, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will participate in the exercise ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021 to be held in China in early and mid-August," Wu said.

The exercises will be held in western China's Ningxia Hui autonomous region at the combined-arms tactical training base.

"The Chinese participating troops mainly come from the PLA Western Theater Command, while the Russian participating troops from its Eastern Military District.

A total of more than 10,000 troops will be dispatched by the two sides, along with multiple types of aircraft, artillery and armored equipment," the spokesman added.

According to the Chinese official, the goal of the joint exercises is to refine strategic cooperation between the two nations, as well as to demonstrate their power to ensure regional security.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu accepted his Chinese counterpart's invitation to take part in the drills.