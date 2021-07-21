UrduPoint.com
Chinese-Russian Relations To Reach New Heights - China's Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The relationship between China and Russia will move forward and attain higher levels of achievements, Zhang Hanhui, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, said on Wednesday.

"The sides are global partners and the strategic pillar for each other.

They demonstrate a harmonic example for existence and equal cooperation between major powers. We strongly believe that the Russian-Chinese relations will move forward pursuing the right course, continuously reach new heights, new milestones and new successes," the diplomat said during a press conference.

The relations between the countries have the highest level of trust and cooperation as well as the highest strategic value, the ambassador added.

