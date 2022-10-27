UrduPoint.com

Chinese-Russian Trade In National Currencies To Speed Up De-Dollarization - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Chinese-Russian Trade in National Currencies to Speed Up De-Dollarization - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Switching to payments in national currencies in Russian-Chinese trade is speeding up the process of global de-dollarization, China's Charge d'Affaires to Russia Sun Weidong said on Wednesday.

"The existing economic partnership between China and Russia and the accumulated level of long-term trade have laid a firm basis for further deepening of the cooperation between our countries... Financial cooperation, such as payments in national currencies, that we are currently promoting, will facilitate global de-dollarization," Sun said during a conference on Russian-Chinese relations.

The volume of trade between the two countries has grown from $881 billion to $1.5 trillion, the diplomat said, adding that the trade cooperation between Russia and China focuses primarily on energy and agriculture.

"Energy cooperation continues to play an important role in relations between the two countries, in addition, agricultural products and seafood from Russia are increasingly entering the Chinese market. We have cooperation on major projects in the field of nuclear energy, aircraft construction, rocket engines, satellite navigation.

.. In addition, there is constant settlement in local currencies," Sun said.

The diplomat also noted that both Russia and China are aware that deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries is not a temporary measure, but a strategic choice based on the fundamental interests of the two states and their peoples.

"China and Russia invariably raise the banner of independence together, which is an integral part of their joint development," Sun said.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that Washington's sanctions policy undermines confidence in the dollar, reduces national reserves investment in the US public debt, and contributes to increasing the volume of foreign trade in rubles and other currencies. At the same time, the Russian authorities have maintained that the de-dollarization policy does not entail a ban on Dollar circulation, but rather creates economically beneficial conditions for the use of other currencies.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia China Washington Nuclear Agriculture Same Independence Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

1 hour ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

1 hour ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

1 hour ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

1 hour ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

1 hour ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.