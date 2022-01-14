Chinese-Russian Trade Increased by 35.8% to Record $164.88Bln in 2021 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Chinese-Russian trade grew by 35.8 percent to record $146.887 billion in 2021, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The Chinese exports to Russia increased by 33.8 percent year-to-year to $67.565 billion, while the Russian exports to China by 37.5 percent to $79.322 billion.

In 2020, the Chinese-Russian trade sank by 2.9 percent to $107.76 billion.