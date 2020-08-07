Chinese-Russian Trade Sank by 4.3% to $58.8Bln in First 7 Months of 2020 - Customs Service

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Chinese-Russian trade has decreased by 4.3 percent year-on-year in January-July 2020, to $58.82 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

The Chinese exports to Russia sank by 3.7 percent year-on-year to $25.82 billion within the same period of time, while the Russian exports to China by 4.7 percent to $32.99 billion.