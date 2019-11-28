Chinese, S. Korean Diplomats to Discuss Cooperation, Regional Issues Next Week - Reports

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Seoul, Kang Kyung-wha, will hold a meeting next week to discuss cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, state media reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Seoul, Kang Kyung-wha, will hold a meeting next week to discuss cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, state media reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

"We expect his trip this time to serve as an opportunity to further flesh out the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries by strengthening communication between their diplomatic authorities for the new development of bilateral relations," the ministry statement read, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The foreign ministers of the two Asian nations are expected to meet next Wednesday ahead of a trilateral summit between South Korea, China and Japan in late December.

Kang and Wang will discuss the summit preparations, as well as tackle the issue of North Korea's denuclearization, according to the media outlet.

The Chinese foreign minister last visited Seoul in 2015 to meet with his colleagues from South Korea and Japan, after which there were no further official visits due to tensions over the country's installation of the US missile defense system.