Chinese, Saudi Arabian Officials Discuss Economic, Trade Relations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Senior Chinese official He Lifeng met with Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan here on Monday and exchanged views on China-Saudi Arabia economic and trade relations, global economic governance, as well as other issues
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Senior Chinese official He Lifeng met with Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan here on Monday and exchanged views on China-Saudi Arabia economic and trade relations, global economic governance, as well as other issues.
He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, said that China is advancing its modernization drive in an all-round way, while Saudi Arabia is vigorously implementing its Vision 2030, state-run Xinhua reported.
The two sides should focus on implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen multilateral and bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and promote the common economic development and prosperity of the two countries, He said.
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to work with China to continuously tap the potential of practical cooperation in various fields, and to push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support
More Stories From World
-
Dominican Republic's President Abinader wins resounding re-election2 minutes ago
-
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'2 hours ago
-
Business and Bollywood vote in India's election2 hours ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader2 hours ago
-
Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'2 hours ago
-
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister2 hours ago
-
Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president2 hours ago
-
Saudia Group in 'landmark' deal for 105 Airbus planes2 hours ago
-
Julian Assange wins bid to appeal US extradition ruling: UK judges2 hours ago
-
Saudi initiative to improve services for the elderly, the disabled, and people in poor health2 hours ago
-
Ali Bagheri named acting foreign minister of Iran2 hours ago
-
NATO sends "condolences" to Iran over Raisi death2 hours ago