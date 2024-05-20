Open Menu

Chinese, Saudi Arabian Officials Discuss Economic, Trade Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Senior Chinese official He Lifeng met with Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan here on Monday and exchanged views on China-Saudi Arabia economic and trade relations, global economic governance, as well as other issues

He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, said that China is advancing its modernization drive in an all-round way, while Saudi Arabia is vigorously implementing its Vision 2030, state-run Xinhua reported.

The two sides should focus on implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen multilateral and bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and promote the common economic development and prosperity of the two countries, He said.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to work with China to continuously tap the potential of practical cooperation in various fields, and to push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

