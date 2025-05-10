- Home
- World
- Chinese, Saudi firms ink deals in advanced manufacturing amid growing bilateral cooperation
Chinese, Saudi Firms Ink Deals In Advanced Manufacturing Amid Growing Bilateral Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) In a latest effort to turbocharge partnerships in the advanced manufacturing sector, top Chinese and Saudi companies signed eight agreements at a bilateral business promotion event in Beijing, part of the ongoing Beijing International Investment and Trade Conference.
The deals, inked among government bodies and companies such as Saudi Arabi's National Industrial Development Centre, Midea, and Chaifu Robotics, cover robotics, smart home appliances, cross-border finance, and consultancy.
Such cooperation is a "good alignment" with Saudi Arabiaâ€™s national economic diversification initiative Vision 2030, Khalid Al-Hmoud, executive vice president of the countryâ€™s National Industrial Development Centre (NIDC) said during an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).
"It is a win-win situation between the two countries, where the Chinese manufacturers can reach other markets within the Mena region, not only Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia can develop its industrialization landscape," Khalid said.
Beyond traditional cooperation on oil, gas, and chemicals, the focus is also pivoting towards high-tech and advanced manufacturing.
For example, top Chinese PC maker lenovo signed a $2 billion deal with Alat in February, a subsidiary of the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF), to establish a major manufacturing facility in Riyadh, with a production capacity of millions of PC units starting from 2026.
"We expect more such agreements to take place," Osama Kokandy, vice chairman of the Saudi-China Business Council, told CEN in an exclusive interview.
Osama noted, "In a few days, we're going to have another Saudi-China event, but this time with a focus on agriculture," adding that the Council has played a significant role in facilitating many such bilateral agreements.
Under the Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom aims to diversify its economy and modernize society, with its industrial GDP tripling to reach 895 billion Saudi Riyals (approx. $238 billion) by 2030.
Data shows that Saudi Arabia has been the largest trading partner of China in the middle East since 2001. Bilateral trade volume has surpassed $100 billion annually in the past three years.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
Presidential campaigns kick off29 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's total turnover up by 41.2% in March39 minutes ago
-
World has better understanding of Kashmir issue after India-Pakistan conflict: Chinese Scholar39 minutes ago
-
Beijing Hi-tech Expo welcomes expanded international friend circle39 minutes ago
-
Feature: Chinese experts assist Myanmar quake survivors with vital public health aid59 minutes ago
-
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor1 hour ago
-
Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa arrives in Brest1 hour ago
-
China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier1 hour ago
-
ADNOC L&S plc announces $1,181 million revenue for Q11 hour ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 9 games in win over Arizona1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work, for five consecuti ..2 hours ago
-
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade facilitation and inspec ..2 hours ago