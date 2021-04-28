UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Schools Urged To Boost Security In Wake Of Kindergarten Knife Attack - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 09:36 PM

Chinese Schools Urged to Boost Security in Wake of Kindergarten Knife Attack - Ministry

China's Ministry of Education issued an urgent directive asking schools in the country to boost security on campus, after Wednesday's knife attack at a kindergarten in the southwestern Guangxi province left 16 children and two teachers injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) China's Ministry of education issued an urgent directive asking schools in the country to boost security on campus, after Wednesday's knife attack at a kindergarten in the southwestern Guangxi province left 16 children and two teachers injured.

Earlier in the day, a 24-year-old man broke into a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu and stabbed children and teachers. Sixteen children and two teachers were injured during the attack. The suspect has been detained by the local police.

"The Ministry of Education requires all schools in different regions to boost security measures on campus and enhance guards at the gates as well as patrolling on campus," the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

According to the statement, the schools should work with police to enforce officers' presence during the periods when students arrive and leave campus, making sure "police officers, police vehicles and police sirens would be visible" during those periods.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the children and teachers injured at the kindergarten.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Education China Vehicles Man All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development fulfills wishes ..

56 minutes ago

Sanjrani calls for MP's constructive role in promo ..

5 minutes ago

EU Should Prepare for Long, Hard 'Period of Politi ..

5 minutes ago

RPT - UN Special Envoy Calls for More Constructive ..

5 minutes ago

Apex committee expressed concern over rising COVID ..

5 minutes ago

FDA seals three illegal colonies

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.