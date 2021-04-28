Chinese Schools Urged to Boost Security in Wake of Kindergarten Knife Attack - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

China's Ministry of Education issued an urgent directive asking schools in the country to boost security on campus, after Wednesday's knife attack at a kindergarten in the southwestern Guangxi province left 16 children and two teachers injured

Earlier in the day, a 24-year-old man broke into a kindergarten in the city of Beiliu and stabbed children and teachers. Sixteen children and two teachers were injured during the attack. The suspect has been detained by the local police.

"The Ministry of Education requires all schools in different regions to boost security measures on campus and enhance guards at the gates as well as patrolling on campus," the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

According to the statement, the schools should work with police to enforce officers' presence during the periods when students arrive and leave campus, making sure "police officers, police vehicles and police sirens would be visible" during those periods.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the children and teachers injured at the kindergarten.