Chinese scientist awarded for groundbreaking work in transplantation, cellular therapy

SAN ANTONIO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chinese scientist Huang Xiaojun won a top international award here on Friday for his groundbreaking work known as Beijing Protocol in the transplantation and cellular therapy.

The esteemed professor, an Academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and Director of the Institute of Hematology at Peking University, received the prestigious annual Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Distinguished Service Award during the 2024 Tandem Meetings.

This event serves as a platform for leading global experts to collaboratively share crucial insights dedicated to enhancing and preserving the lives of individuals grappling with blood-related disorders.

"I am deeply honored," said Huang in his remarks. "I want to say this award is not only a great honor for me, but also an affirmation of my team, and even more an incentive for the rapid development of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in China."

Huang established a series of key techniques of non-T cell depleted haploidentical transplantation, which gradually developed to the novel G-CSF/ATG based Beijing Protocol, increasing the 3-year survival rate from approximately 20 percent to about 70 percent in haploidentical transplantation treating leukemia, Michael Verneris, chair of the Advisory Committee of the CIBMTR, told the fully-packed meeting.