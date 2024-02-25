Chinese Scientist Awarded For Groundbreaking Work In Transplantation, Cellular Therapy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SAN ANTONIO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chinese scientist Huang Xiaojun won a top international award here on Friday for his groundbreaking work known as Beijing Protocol in the transplantation and cellular therapy.
The esteemed professor, an Academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and Director of the Institute of Hematology at Peking University, received the prestigious annual Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Distinguished Service Award during the 2024 Tandem Meetings.
This event serves as a platform for leading global experts to collaboratively share crucial insights dedicated to enhancing and preserving the lives of individuals grappling with blood-related disorders.
"I am deeply honored," said Huang in his remarks. "I want to say this award is not only a great honor for me, but also an affirmation of my team, and even more an incentive for the rapid development of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in China."
Huang established a series of key techniques of non-T cell depleted haploidentical transplantation, which gradually developed to the novel G-CSF/ATG based Beijing Protocol, increasing the 3-year survival rate from approximately 20 percent to about 70 percent in haploidentical transplantation treating leukemia, Michael Verneris, chair of the Advisory Committee of the CIBMTR, told the fully-packed meeting.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
More Stories From World
-
766 industrial zones established in Uzbekistan as of Jan. 127 minutes ago
-
2 dead in residential fire in Philippine capital27 minutes ago
-
China's commercial vehicle sales jump 79.6 pct in January57 minutes ago
-
5th Senate election kicks off in Cambodia57 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits 44 km SSE of Tari, Papua New Guinea57 minutes ago
-
Kenya holds Africa's inaugural green games summit57 minutes ago
-
Somalia records more deaths from cholera amid surge in cases57 minutes ago
-
New orchid species found in SW China1 hour ago
-
China renews yellow alert for low temperatures1 hour ago
-
Fulham puncture Man Utd as Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool2 hours ago
-
Wigan edge Penrith for fifth World Club Challenge title2 hours ago
-
Trump notches easy win over Haley in march to Republican nomination2 hours ago