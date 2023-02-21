Chinese Scientist Behind Gene-Edited Children Pledges to Use AI in Gene Therapy Studies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who served a prison sentence for creating gene-edited children, has said he is going to study the possibility of using artificial intelligence in gene therapy studies in Hong Kong.

The scientist reportedly received a Hong Kong visa under the talent program earlier in February, allowing him to stay in the city for two years and open a business.

"We plan to use artificial intelligence tools to evolve the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids to improve the efficiency of gene therapy and promote affordable gene therapy for rare diseases," he said on Monday, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

AAV is a small harmless virus that can be used in gene therapy, the media said. However, a renowned researcher from Hong Kong told the newspaper that it was unlikely that He would find any associates in the city.

"He obviously has a criminal record in the mainland .

.. I can't imagine anyone in universities would collaborate with him," the scientist said.

In November 2018, He announced the birth of two babies whose DNA had been modified so that they can develop immunity to HIV infection. A third baby was born a year later. The researcher was criticized by the scientific community for the lack of evidence in his studies, and the Chinese authorities charged him with illegal medical practice. He was sentenced to three years in prison and fined 3 million Yuan (about $422,500).

After his release from prison in April 2022, He set up a new laboratory in Beijing to develop affordable gene therapy for rare genetic diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He also plans to register a non-profit research organization called the Beijing Institute for Rare Disease Research, according to the South China Morning Post.