Chinese Scientist Develops Ultra Low Emissions System
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:33 PM
After more than 20 years of research, Chinese scientists developed an ultra-low-emissions system to filter multiple pollutants from coal-fired flue gas quickly and cheaply
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :After more than 20 years of research, Chinese scientists developed an ultra-low-emissions system to filter multiple pollutants from coal-fired flue gas quickly and cheaply.
The National Energy Administration announced in February that China had established the world's largest clean coal-power generation system, setting a new milestone in cutting emissions and saving energy.