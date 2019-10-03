UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientist Develops Ultra Low Emissions System

Thu 03rd October 2019

Chinese scientist develops Ultra low emissions system

After more than 20 years of research, Chinese scientists developed an ultra-low-emissions system to filter multiple pollutants from coal-fired flue gas quickly and cheaply

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :After more than 20 years of research, Chinese scientists developed an ultra-low-emissions system to filter multiple pollutants from coal-fired flue gas quickly and cheaply.

The National Energy Administration announced in February that China had established the world's largest clean coal-power generation system, setting a new milestone in cutting emissions and saving energy.

