Chinese scientist develops Ultra low emissions system

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :After more than 20 years of research, Chinese scientists developed an ultra-low-emissions system to filter multiple pollutants from coal-fired flue gas quickly and cheaply.

The National Energy Administration announced in February that China had established the world's largest clean coal-power generation system, setting a new milestone in cutting emissions and saving energy.