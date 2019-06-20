Chinese scientists bloom in efforts to save rare flowers

At over 4,000 meters above sea level, botanist Xue Jingqi and his colleagues felt their heads throbbing with altitude sickness

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :At over 4,000 meters above sea level, botanist Xue Jingqi and his colleagues felt their heads throbbing with altitude sickness.

Local Tibetans guided them as they searched carefully in rocks near Shangri-La, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Then their malaise lifted as they found rare wild peonies they had been looking for.

The team from the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) carefully collected the seeds and brought them back to Beijing as part of a conservation program for endangered plants.

But in the lowland climate, almost all the seedlings were dead the following year.

The scientists returned to the plateau to collect new seeds, which they took to the relatively cooler Yanqing District, in the north of Beijing. The seedlings blossomed after careful cultivation, but then a sudden late-spring chill killed most of them.

"It was very frustrating that years of work went for nothing, but we soon improved the program," Xue said.

The team developed an efficient breeding method that greatly shortened the peony breeding cycle.

The peony is native to China, where it has been cultivated for about 2,000 years. Admired as the "king of flowers" in China, the peony is now cultivated in more than 20 countries, including Japan, France, Britain, the United States, Italy and the Netherlands.

China has more than 1,500 peony varieties, but some of the wild varieties are endangered, and some have only one plant left, said CAAS expert Wang Shunli.

The CAAS has bred more than 20,000 wild peony seedlings and transplanted hundreds back to their native places in southwest China through an endangered plant protection program launched in 2012.

Dubbed the "giant panda of flowers", paphiopedilum is another critically endangered plant rescued by the program. This orchid was discovered in the 1970s on a few mountainsides along the Nujiang River in Yunnan Province.

Orchids are very sensitive to environment changes and human activities, so many species are in danger. Researchers from the CAAS have mastered artificial propagation and cultivation methods of some wild orchids that can effectively protect them in the wild. They have also cross-fertilized wild plants to breed new paphiopedilum varieties with a wider range of colors, said CAAS chief flower expert Ge Hong.

The flowers bred from wild varieties such as peonies and paphiopedilum are blooming at the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition (Beijing Expo 2019).

They also have the potential to raise living standards in remote areas.

Peonies can live on less productive land so they don't compete with other crops. Their seeds can produce oil and the stamens can be made into tea. The CAAS is working with the government of Linxia, Gansu Province, to increase local farmers' incomes by planting peonies.