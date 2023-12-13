Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Build Largest-ever Neutral Hydrogen Catalog In Deep Space

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," a team of Chinese astronomers built the largest-ever high-quality catalog of neutral hydrogen (HI) sources beyond our Galaxy.

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, is a key component of galaxies. Within disk galaxies, the HI is a significant component of the interstellar medium.

The measurement of its abundance and kinematics via the 21-centimeter emission line could potentially address a number of astrophysical issues, such as the possible properties of dark matter, faint unknown galaxies, as well as the cosmic structure and evolution.

The new catalog contained a total of 41,741 HI sources discovered between August 2020 and June 2023, outnumbering similar ones around the world in both quantity and quality.

The work is part of a project called the FAST All Sky HI survey (FASHI), designed to cover the entire sky visible to the FAST. The current survey results are derived from approximately 35 percent of the total sky, and more than 100,000 HI sources are expected to be recorded over the next five years.

The FAST is the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, with a reception area equal to 30 standard football fields. FAST officially began operating on Jan. 11, 2020, in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

