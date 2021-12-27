Chinese Scientists Create Highly Accurate Digital Prosecutor - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mon 27th December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence technology capable of filing a charge with 97% accuracy based on a verbal description of the case, the South China Morning Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the AI prosecutor has been created and tested by the Shanghai Pudong People's Procuratorate. It will allow reducing prosecutors' workload, allowing them to concentrate on more difficult cases, the project lead scientist. Prof. Shi Yong, who is also the director of the Chinese academy of Sciences' big data and knowledge, said. In a peer-reviewed article, Shi and his colleagues claim that the system may to some extent replace prosecutors in the decision-making process.

The system has been trained with the help of over 17,000 cases from 2015 to 2020. It can press a charge based on 1,000 "traits" from the case description and can identify the eight most common crimes in Shanghai, which are credit card fraud, running a gambling joint, obstruction of official duties, dangerous driving, theft, fraud and a more general category of troublemaking.

China is the first country in the world to begin using AI for prosecution work. In 2016, the country began using a technology that could evaluate the strength of evidence, conditions of arrest and how much danger a suspect poses to society.

