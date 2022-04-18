UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Create Human Stem Cells By Dint Of Chemicals

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) --:Chinese scientists have translated human somatic cells back into pluripotent stem cells, an "adult" version of early embryonic cells, using chemical molecules.

A group of researchers led by Deng Hongkui from Peking University reported finding the chemical cellular reprogramming technique for the first time ever.

Previously, the cell-intrinsic components, including oocyte cytoplasm and transcription factors, are used to reprogram cells in human tissue or organs into pluripotent stem cells that can propagate to give rise to every other cell type in the body.

Inspired by how lower animals like axolotl regenerate its limb, the researchers demonstrated that the highly differentiated human somatic cells could experience plastic changes, triggered by certain chemical molecules, according to the study published recently in the journal Nature.

