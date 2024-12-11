Chinese Scientists Extract Cancer-fighting Nuclides From Rare Earth Minerals
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chinese researchers have successfully extracted high-purity lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides from rare earth minerals, the press center of the University of South China said Wednesday.
This breakthrough holds significant importance for achieving self-sufficiency in the production of critical medical nuclides in China, according to the research team.
These nuclides are known for their potential in targeted alpha-nuclide therapy (TAT), a promising treatment for various cancers, including breast, pancreatic and prostate cancer, according to the press center.
However, their supply remains severely limited. The extraction of lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides from natural thorium is expected to fundamentally address this issue.
The team of researchers established and verified a new, efficient and low-cost method for separating lead-212 and bismuth-212 nuclides in halide medium from natural thorium-232 decay-chain through a new adsorbent material -- a silica-supported anion exchange resin (SiPyR-N4). The adsorption speed was over six times faster than that of traditional resins, offering significant advantages in separating short-lived nuclides.
In addition to lead-212 and bismuth-212, the team is also working on extracting radium-228, thorium-228 and radium-224 nuclides, according to Wei Yuezhou, a professor leading the research team.
The team has applied for the national invention patent for these research findings, which have already been published in several major international journals.
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
France's Macron races to choose new PM17 seconds ago
-
Mainland voices support for cross-Strait youth exchanges11 minutes ago
-
Gold, silver to hit new highs: leading German precious metal provider11 minutes ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace21 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike51 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan's refugees minister killed in explosion: govt source51 minutes ago
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia strike toll rises to 8, rescue operation underway2 hours ago
-
Russia calls for rapid Syria stabilisation, criticises Israel3 hours ago
-
'Lost generation': millions of Ethiopian children deprived of school3 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike3 hours ago
-
McGinn toasts Villa's 'surreal' European return3 hours ago