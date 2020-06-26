UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Scientists Find New Clue For COVID-19 Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:49 PM

Chinese scientists find new clue for COVID-19 drugs

A new study led by scientists from China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences has discovered new clue in finding COVID-19 drugs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A new study led by scientists from China's academy of Military Medical Sciences has discovered new clue in finding COVID-19 drugs.

According to the study, a neutralizing human antibody that binds to the N-terminal domain of the Spike (S) protein of novel coronavirus was discovered, which points to effective targets for drugs against COVID-19.

The research investigated not only just the protein's receptor binding domain (RBD) but also the entire S protein of the virus.

The scientists isolated and characterized monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from 10 Chinese patients recovered from COVID-19. Three mAbs showed neutralizing activities against authentic novel coronavirus.

One of the mAbs, named 4A8, exhibits high neutralization potency against both authentic and pseudotyped novel coronavirus, but does not bind the RBD of the S protein.

Although the 4A8 doesn't stop the virus from entering human cells, it was still able to neutralize the virus, said the study.

Related Topics

Drugs China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

4 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.