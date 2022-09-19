Chinese Scientists First to Clone Arctic Wolf - Cloning Service CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Chinese scientists were the first in the world to clone the arctic wolf, with the first puppy born in June and the second set to be born in near future, Mi Jidong, CEO of the SinoGene pet cloning service, said on Monday.

"The world's first cloned arctic wolf was born a hundred days ago.

We organized a press conference to witness this important day together, and I think that this is not only an achievement of SinoGene and Harbin Sun Asia Polar Park, but also our new attempt and a breakthrough in the field of protection and breeding of endangered wild animal species," Mi said during the presentation.

The cloning procedure is safe for dogs, while the health and life expectancy are expected to be the same as in natural dog breeds, the CEO told Sputnik.

In 2016, SinoGene cloned the first dog by using a method of gene editing.