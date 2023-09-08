Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Grow Humanized Kidneys In Pig Embryos

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Chinese scientists grow humanized kidneys in pig embryos

A Chinese team has grown, for the first time in the world, early kidneys from human stem cells inside pig embryos

GUANGHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :- A Chinese team has grown, for the first time in the world, early kidneys from human stem cells inside pig embryos.

The advance that brings pig-grown human organs closer to reality will open an exciting avenue for kidney transplants and a new window for studying human kidney development, according to a study published on Thursday in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

Scientists from Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health under the Chinese academy of Sciences used a gene-editing tool to engineer certain genes in human induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs) to strengthen their capability to gain a foothold and form kidneys in pig embryos that are genetically modified to lack the ability to grow a kidney.

IPSCs are a type of stem cells derived from adult skin or blood cells and reprogrammed back into an embryonic-like state that enables the development of any type of human cell needed for therapeutic purposes.

The study revealed that the researchers finally harvested five embryos with organized human-pig chimeric middle-stage kidney structures within 28 days and those human donor cells could differentiate into functional cells.

The proportion of human cells in the chimeric kidneys reached up to 70 percent, and the proportion of human cell contribution in the formation of mesonephric tubules reached a maximum of 58 percent, according to the paper.

Related Topics

World China Guangzhou From Blood

Recent Stories

KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIK ..

KP IGP inaugurates Command & Control Center in DIKhan

3 minutes ago
 CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

3 minutes ago
 Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

Huge gaps in ambition threaten climate goals: UN

3 minutes ago
 SAPM announce increases in pension

SAPM announce increases in pension

3 minutes ago
 vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the W ..

Vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the Way for Technological Innovatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Collective efforts vital to put country in right d ..

Collective efforts vital to put country in right direction: Aneeq Ahmad

17 minutes ago
Five days productivity specialists certification w ..

Five days productivity specialists certification workshop concludes

17 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

17 minutes ago
 Serbia beat Canada to reach Basketball World Cup f ..

Serbia beat Canada to reach Basketball World Cup final

22 minutes ago
 Speakers for expanding trade ties between Pakistan ..

Speakers for expanding trade ties between Pakistan, Egypt

22 minutes ago
 Superior training PAF's hallmark to remain ahead o ..

Superior training PAF's hallmark to remain ahead of its adversaries: Speakers

22 minutes ago
 Five day anti-polio drive starts from Oct 2 in Abb ..

Five day anti-polio drive starts from Oct 2 in Abbottabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World