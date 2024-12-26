Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Make Breakthrough In Dynamic Wireless Charging Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Chinese scientists make breakthrough in dynamic wireless charging efficiency

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A Chinese research team has achieved a significant breakthrough in wireless energy transfer and positioning, with findings published in the international academic journal Nature Communications.

As the rapid development of smart devices using technology such as the internet of Things, smart homes, drones, and wearables continues, providing reliable and sustainable energy supply to these devices has become a pressing technological challenge. Traditional wireless charging relies on close proximity and high-power electromagnetic induction, which is limited by spatial, environmental and equipment constraints.

A team from the school of Electronic Engineering at Xidian University has successfully developed a prototype system based on dual-frequency metasurfaces for wireless energy transfer, sensing, positioning and communication.

This system enables adaptive tracking of wireless energy transfer, potentially making dynamic wireless charging more efficient.

The technology can intelligently adjust the transmission parameters of electromagnetic waves, optimizing wireless energy transfer efficiency in real time based on environmental changes and device requirements, according to team leader Li Long.

Compared to traditional wireless charging methods, the new technology has significant advantages. It supports efficient non-contact wireless charging for multiple terminal devices in motion, such as drones and smart robots, providing stable and efficient power supply and thus overcoming the limitations of traditional wireless charging technology.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China From

Recent Stories

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

12 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

24 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

31 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

46 minutes ago
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

1 hour ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

2 hours ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World