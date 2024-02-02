Chinese Scientists Map Out Hippocampal Neurons In Mouse Brain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A team of Chinese scientists has mapped out how hippocampus neurons connect with other areas in the brain of a mouse. The hippocampus is a part of the brain that plays a major role in learning, memory and feelings.
The team's results revealed some previously unknown principles of organization concerning hippocampal axon projections, generating more clues to how our brain works and suggesting potential targets for brain diseases, according to the study published on Friday in the journal Science.
The hippocampus is widely connected with multiple brain areas, including the cortex, hypothalamus and olfactory areas. However, it remains unclear how its single neurons project to brain-wide target areas.
The researchers from the Institute of Neuroscience under the Chinese academy of Sciences and Huazhong University of Science and Technology created an open database containing 10,100 single-neuron neural projections located throughout the mouse hippocampus.
They classified them into 341 projection patterns and 43 subtypes.
Recent Stories
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
More Stories From World
-
Ton-up Jaiswal takes India to 225-3 in 2nd England Test32 minutes ago
-
Electrolux loss more than triples in 'challenging' 20231 hour ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 0.21 pct lower1 hour ago
-
Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 in 76ers win1 hour ago
-
Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famous Angkor park up 49 pct in January2 hours ago
-
Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famous Angkor park up 49 pct in January2 hours ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Friday2 hours ago
-
Fire from gas explosion in Kenya's capital kills 2, injures around 3002 hours ago
-
On course for power, UK's Labour prepares for a quick change2 hours ago
-
Boosting US investments in Pakistan remains govt 's top priority: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
Feature: Spring Festival travel rush guidance with warmth, skill2 hours ago
-
China Focus: Cluster of magnificent buildings over 2,500 years ago found in Zhejiang2 hours ago