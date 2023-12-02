BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A Chinese team has developed a high-precision monitoring system for solar radiations on the Earth's surface.

The product has important scientific significance and application value for monitoring and predicting solar power generation, estimating agricultural yields, human health and carbon capture.

The researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) under the Chinese academy of Sciences constructed the high-resolution remote sensing product set, utilizing observation data generated by geostationary meteorological satellites including China's Fengyun-4 Series and Japan's Himawari-8/9.

"This system takes into consideration the atmospheric gas absorption and surface reflection in ice and snow-covered areas, and overcomes problems in calculating light scattering of clouds and aerosol particles in the atmosphere," said Husi Letu, a researcher from the AIR.

It is capable of high-precision, high-frequency, refined, and near-real-time surface solar radiation monitoring, and displays significant advantages in monitoring snowy and icy areas with rapid changes in solar radiations under clouds, such as the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.