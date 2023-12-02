Open Menu

Chinese Scientists Precisely Monitor Solar Radiation On Earth's Surface

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese scientists precisely monitor solar radiation on Earth's surface

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) A Chinese team has developed a high-precision monitoring system for solar radiations on the Earth's surface.

The product has important scientific significance and application value for monitoring and predicting solar power generation, estimating agricultural yields, human health and carbon capture.

The researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) under the Chinese academy of Sciences constructed the high-resolution remote sensing product set, utilizing observation data generated by geostationary meteorological satellites including China's Fengyun-4 Series and Japan's Himawari-8/9.

"This system takes into consideration the atmospheric gas absorption and surface reflection in ice and snow-covered areas, and overcomes problems in calculating light scattering of clouds and aerosol particles in the atmosphere," said Husi Letu, a researcher from the AIR.

It is capable of high-precision, high-frequency, refined, and near-real-time surface solar radiation monitoring, and displays significant advantages in monitoring snowy and icy areas with rapid changes in solar radiations under clouds, such as the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Related Topics

China Japan Gas From Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

13 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

13 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

13 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

13 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

13 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

13 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

13 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

13 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World