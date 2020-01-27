UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientists Provide Support To Control Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:42 PM

Chinese scientists are conducting research to help provide timely analysis of the epidemic situation and support to formulate targeted strategies for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese scientists are conducting research to help provide timely analysis of the epidemic situation and support to formulate targeted strategies for the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A research team has been set up by the academicians and experts from the Chinese academy of Engineering (CAE).

Wang Chen, vice president of CAE and head of the research team, said: "In view of the accelerated spread of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, we should understand the rule of its transmission and pathogenesis as soon as possible, which is very important for epidemic prevention and control." According to experts, the spread of the virus has not been blocked, the number of cases is rising rapidly and the infectivity seems to be increasing. Some patients of the novel coronavirus pneumonia have mild symptoms and no fever, which makes identifying cases and prevention of transmission very difficult.

Wang said China's scientific and technological departments have started research on the origin and transmission mode of the virus. Scientists are also studying the biological characteristics of the virus and its variation trend to evaluate its transmission ability and pathogenicity.

In addition, scientists are also conducting research on new effective drugs. The validation results of tested drugs are expected to come out soon. Other potentially effective drugs will also be put into clinical trials.

Researchers are also evaluating the therapeutic effect of serum in convalescent patients and developing neutralizing antibodies to look for effective treatment methods as well as stepping up the development of vaccines.

