UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Scientists Start Developing Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Chinese Scientists Start Developing Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has started developing a vaccine against the new deadly coronavirus, the official China Daily newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a health official.

According to Wenbo Xu, the head of the center's virology institute, scientists have managed to isolate the virus and are currently selecting a strain for the vaccine. In addition, the center is screening medications for the treatment of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus, which is currently spreading across the world, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. There have been already over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, with the death toll now standing at 56.

Apart from China, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada.

Related Topics

World Thailand Australia China Canada France Wuhan Singapore Japan South Korea United States Malaysia Nepal Vietnam December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

1 hour ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

3 hours ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

3 hours ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

3 hours ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.