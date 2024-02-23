Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.55 percent to 3,004.88 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.28 percent higher at 9,069.42 points.

