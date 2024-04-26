Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Chinese shares close higher Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.17 percent to 3,088.64 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.15 percent higher at 9,463.91 points.

