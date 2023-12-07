Open Menu

Chinese Shares Close Lower Thursday

Published December 07, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.09 percent to 2,966.21 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.14 percent lower at 9,519.91 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 820.

2 billion Yuan (about 115 billion U.S. Dollars), up from 817 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to AI-generated content and media led the gains, while the petroleum and hotel sectors suffered heavy losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.25 percent to close at 1,877.21 points on Thursday.

