Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.39 percent to 3,421.97 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.65 percent lower at 11,314.46 points.

The combined turnover of these two indices stood at 2.55 trillion Yuan (about 354.5 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from the 2.51 trillion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares in the aircraft manufacturing sector suffered major losses, while those related to medical devices were among the biggest gainers.

The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.07 percent, closing at 2,390.8 points on Tuesday.