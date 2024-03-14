Chinese shares mixed at midday Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China's major stock indices were mixed in the morning session on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.01 percent to 3,044.17 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.15 percent to 9,590.11 points at midday.