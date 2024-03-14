Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China's major stock indices were mixed in the morning session on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.01 percent to 3,044.17 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index went down 0.15 percent to 9,590.11 points at midday.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday9 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 2 missing after fishing boat sinks in China's Fujian10 minutes ago
-
Singapore creates 88,400 new jobs in 202310 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday10 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region10 minutes ago
-
2 dead in Philippine capital fire10 minutes ago
-
One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia20 minutes ago
-
Boeing unable to provide key records in door plug blowout probe: NTSB20 minutes ago
-
China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members39 minutes ago
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia40 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months40 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ40 minutes ago