Chinese Shares Mixed At Midday Tuesday

Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:24 PM

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :China's major stock indices ended mixed in the morning session Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.08 percent at 3,520.48 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.2 percent to end at 14,427.66 points at midday.

More Stories From World

