Open Menu

Chinese Shares Up At Midday Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Chinese shares up at midday Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) China's major stock indices were up in the morning session on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.2 percent to 2,794.03 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.34 percent to 8,322.53 points at midday.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

3 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

12 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

12 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

12 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

12 hours ago
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

12 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

12 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

12 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

12 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

12 hours ago

More Stories From World