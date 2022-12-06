UrduPoint.com

Chinese Shipbuilders Rank 1st In New Global Orders In November - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Chinese Shipbuilders Rank 1st in New Global Orders in November - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Chinese shipyards ranked first in terms of new global orders for shipbuilding in November, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Clarkson Research Service, seen by Yonhap, Chinese shipyards outperformed South Korea's, capturing 1.56 million compensated gross tonnes (CGTs) in new orders, or 55% of the total.

South Korean shipbuilders ranked second with a combined 1.08 million CGTs in new orders last month, accounting for 38% of the global total of 2.86 million, the report said.

In January-November, new shipbuilding orders around the globe shrank by 23% in annual terms, to 39.11 million CGTs, according to Yonhap.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported in late October, citing authorities, that China remained the world's leading shipbuilder in the first three quarters of 2022, boasting the biggest international market share in terms of output and new and holding orders. The country's shipbuilding output reached 27.8 million deadweight tonnes in the period, which is 45.9% of the global volume, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

World China South Korea October November Market Share Million

Recent Stories

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

17 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

11 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.