Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters Off Disputed East China Sea 2nd Day In Row - Reports

Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:14 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Two Chinese patrol ships on Saturday entered Japan's territorial waters in the vicinity of the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported.

On Friday, Japan's maritime security service also detected four Chinese vessels entering the Japanese waters in the disputed area.

The incident is similar to what happened earlier in October and July when Chinese vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands and remained there for over 50 and 39 hours, respectively.

Both Asian countries have extended territorial claims over the islands in question. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf water in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from the private owner, thus establishing Tokyo's sovereign ownership.

