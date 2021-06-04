The presence of Chinese ships in the area of the disputed Senkaku Islands has lasted for a record of 112 days, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The presence of Chinese ships in the area of the disputed Senkaku Islands has lasted for a record of 112 days, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"By 8:00 in the morning [23:00 GMT], the presence of ships of the Chinese patrol service in the adjacent zone in the area of the Senkaku Islands has been noted for 112 days in a row. In the area of the Senkaku Islands, Chinese ships continue to enter the adjacent zone, moreover, repeated incursions into the territorial waters of Japan. This is very serious. We strongly object," Motegi said at a press conference.

On Friday, four Chinese vessels were sailing in the surrounding area of the Japanese territorial waters near the islands in question, known as the Diaoyudao islands in China.

The record of 112 days marks the longest stay of the Chinese ships in the area since 2012, when the Japanese government purchased some of the islands from a private owner.

The Senkaku Islands have long been an object of territorial disputes between the two countries, with Japan claiming that it has had sovereignty over them since 1895. However, China insists that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan illegally seized them.