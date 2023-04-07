Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France to Build Container Ships - Reports

One of China's largest shipbuilding corporations China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) and French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM have concluded a deal for the construction of 16 ultra-large heavy container ships, the largest number ever ordered from a Chinese company at one time, local media reported Friday

According to Chinese newspaper Penpai, the order value exceeded 21 billion Yuan ($3 billion). The deal includes 12 methanol-powered, duel fuel heavy-lift container ships with a capacity of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), and four liquefied natural gas-powered, duel fuel super heavy-lift container ships with a capacity of 23,000 TEU, the report said.

Also in October, Chinese media reported that shipyards in China are working around the clock to meet European demand for liquefied natural gas vessels. According to The Global Times, this has led to a recent double-digit growth in orders for LNG carriers, with some major Chinese shipbuilders reporting order delays that could last until 2026.