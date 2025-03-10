Open Menu

Chinese Shoppers Shrug Off Tariffs On US Pantry Staples

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Chinese tariffs on a range of US fruit, vegetables and other pantry staples took effect on Monday but locals at a lively Beijing market largely shrugged off the escalating trade war.

The levies of 10 and 15 percent on American agricultural products, which also include meat, grains and cotton, were imposed after US President Donald Trump raised a blanket tariff on all Chinese goods to 20 percent last week.

Vendors in a downtown market said they weren't worried about sales despite the potential for higher prices at the check-out.

"If prices go up, folks won't eat imported stuff," a fruit seller, surnamed Shi, told AFP.

"There will be more domestic goods sold, and I think this is something folks can accept."

Shi's offerings -- from bananas and strawberries to durian and mangosteen -- come from all around the world, but he said fruit grown within China typically sells better.

"The freshness of our domestic products is greater than imported stuff," the 31-year-old said.

Shi said he might sell fewer US varieties while offering more options from other countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia.

A steady stream of shoppers, mostly retirees, carried bags of meat and produce as they meandered through the market's stalls.

He Yulian, who was visiting her daughter in Beijing, said she was indifferent about the trade war.

She said she cared only about quality, not where a product was from.

"For regular folks, if we can tell something is imported from the United States, we can try to buy less of it -- or not at all," the 65-year-old from Shanxi said.

