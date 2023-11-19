Chinese-singing competition held in South Australia

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) -- The 2023 Australian Voice Chinese-Singing Competition was held in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, on Sunday, with three girls from local Walford Anglican school winning the first prize.

Started in 2022, the competition has received wide support from the local community, schools and Chinese learners.

In 2023, the competition attracted over 600 participants from more than 30 local schools and individuals.

John Taplin, the honorary president of the Australia-China Cultural Promotion Association, expressed in his speech that music serves as a bridge for communication, contributing to the exchange and dissemination of cultural diversity. Holding such a competition in Adelaide, known as the UNESCO City of Music, is very meaningful.