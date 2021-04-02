Chinese Sinovac Readies to Produce 2bln Vaccine Doses Per Year

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech said on Friday that it could increase the production of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 to two billion doses a year after an additional production plant was put into operation.

"Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology put into operation on April 1, 2021 a plant for the production of the basic solution for the CoronaVac vaccine, after which the production volume will rise to two billion doses a year," the statement said.

According to the statement, as of April 1 the volume of the Chinese vaccine surpassed the 200 million doses mark, while the number of vaccinations reached 100 million. More than 30 countries have so far registered the vaccine for emergency use.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that data presented by Chinese companies, including Sinovac, testifies to the safety and efficacy of their vaccines. CoronaVac is one four Chinese vaccines against COVID-19 approved by China's government for mass usage.