Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Chinese, S.Korean Presidents Discuss Supply Chain Cooperation in Phone Talks - State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday discussed the issue of international and regional cooperation in the area of supply and production chains during their phone conversation, official China Central Television (CCTV) reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday discussed the issue of international and regional cooperation in the area of supply and production chains during their phone conversation, official China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

"China is ready to work with South Korea to strengthen international and regional cooperation, make active efforts to ensure stability and smooth flow of global industrial and supply chains," Xi said as quoted by CCTV.

He also said that China is willing to work with South Korea to maintain the international system with the UN at the core, to uphold the international order in accordance with the international law, as well as to promote a more equitable global governance system.

>