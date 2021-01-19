Chinese Society of Science and Technology holds annual work conference

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chinese Society of Science and Technology (CSTT) has held its annual work conference to promote integration of economy as well as science and technology and enhance mutual development.

The conference on "Scientific and Technological Innovation in China"� was attended by Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, Executive Vice Chairman, and First Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Association for Science and Technology and others.

The meeting comprehensively summarized the work carried out since the establishment of "Science Innovation China", shared typical experiences, released various lists of "Science Innovation China", issued the 23rd China Science and Technology Association Seeking Truth Achievement Transformation Award, and released the "Tech Innovation China "Work plan for the next three years, and set up the "Science Innovation China" Advisory Committee and the "Science Innovation China" Consortium.

The meeting pointed out that China Science Collaboration is a mass organization formed by scientific and technological workers across the country, bringing together outstanding scientists in various fields.

Enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises have organizational tentacles; seamlessly connected to the local level, the organizational system runs through the central, provincial, municipal, and county levels; extensive international contact channels, with consultative status of the UN Economic and Social Council, 210 national societies and all levels The local society has joined more than 890 international scientific and technological organizations.

The meeting stressed that 2021 is the beginning year of the 14th Five-Year Plan, and the association will give full play to its advantages in talent, technology and organization.

The participants vowed they will continue to improve the "one body, two wings" mobilization mechanism for the main economic battlefield, and "raise the banner, create mechanisms, build bases, and build ecology.

"We will continue to work hard to connect the value chain of transformation of scientific and technological workers, cultivate the growth points of online and offline technological services and transactions, build a model city of high-quality development hubs, and build a collaborative polymer of domestic and foreign scientific resources,"� they said.

The association will concentrate more scientific and technological resources, unite more innovators, expand the "circle of friends," strengthen the "gravitational field," and expand "innovation domains," further deepen the building of "science and innovation China" and strengthen the brand of "technology and innovation in China."� Founded in September 1958, the China Science and Technology Association is a mass organization of Chinese science and technology workers and an important force in promoting the development of the country's scientific and technological undertakings.