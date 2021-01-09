UrduPoint.com
Chinese Soldier Captured On Indian Side Of Disputed Border Region - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Indian forces apprehended a Chinese soldier in the disputed border region of Ladakh, media reported on Saturday.

According to broadcaster NDTV, an Indian Army source said the soldier wandered into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"During early hours of 08 January 21, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian Side of the LAC, in Ladakh, in area South of Pangong Tso lake. The PLA [People's Liberation Army] soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area," NDTV cited an official as saying.

The source went on to say that the soldier is being dealt with in accordance with established procedures regarding border crossing incidents.

In October, the army similarly announced it had captured a PLA soldier in the region. The soldier was returned to the Chinese side soon thereafter.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with casualties.

Fierce clashes took place between military personnel from the armed forces of India and China last June in Ladakh's Galwan Valley leaving both sides with casualties.

Following months of tensions, the foreign ministers of both India and China in September gave their commitment to disengage along the LAC and de-escalate tensions.

