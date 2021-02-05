Chinese Soldiers Get High-Tech 'Dog Tags' Featuring Barcodes, Embedded Chips - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Soldiers in China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) were issued the first batch of new high-tech personal identification tags, commonly known as "dog tags," with new features including barcodes and embedded microchips, Chinese state media reported on Friday

A PLA battalion in the western Xinjiang region received the new "dog tags" in recent days, as part of China's efforts to modernize its military and provide better protection and support for its soldiers, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

A video demonstration from CCT showed that the new dog tags" are not only resistant to explosion and extreme heat, but also feature new technologies such as a barcode, which can offer more detailed information of the soldier.

In addition, a microchip is embedded in a secondary "dog tag" that stores additional information such as the soldier's finger print, history of allergies and injury history, the CCTV report said.

The new "dog tags" can also be used for the soldiers to access medical facilities, catering services and transportation in their daily lives, the report added.