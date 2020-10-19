Chinese Solider Captured by Indian Army in Ladakh, He Is Being Questioned - Sources

The Indian Army is now questioning a Chinese soldier, captured in the disputed border region of Ladakh, he is likely to be handed over to the Chinese armed forces later, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Indian Army is now questioning a Chinese soldier, captured in the disputed border region of Ladakh, he is likely to be handed over to the Chinese armed forces later, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Monday.

"A Chinese soldier has been captured by the Indian Army from Demchok area in Ladakh.

The Indian Army is questioning the Chinese soldier. A PLA [China's People's Liberation Army] card has also been found. Some documents have been also recovered," the sources said.

The sources added that the PLA soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Yalong, "might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently."

"He is likely to be handed over to the Chinese Army according to the established protocol," the sources went on to say.