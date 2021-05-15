BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 with the country's first Mars rover Zhurong successfully landed on Saturday on the surface of the Red Planet, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The probe was launched on July 23 and successfully entered Mars' parking orbit in February.

Tianwen-1 is China's first independent mission to Mars and the world's 46th since 1960.