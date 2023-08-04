Chinese Special Envoy to Participate in Meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will participate in a meeting on the Ukrainian conflict resolution hosted by Saudi Arabia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chinese Government Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will travel to Jeddah to attend an international meeting on Ukraine.

China is ready to cooperate with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, media reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, but not Russia.