MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Chinese special forces from the Hunting Falcon squad will travel to Russia 's Novosibirsk Region for Cooperation-2019 joint training exercises, Igor Semilyak, head of the main special forces department of Russia 's National Guard, said on Friday.

Counterterrorism exercises are held annually, and this year will take place in Novosibirsk on the Ermak special forces squad's base. Russia and China will be represented by more than 40 fighters.

According to Semilyak, the Hunting Falcon squad is designed to combat terrorism on transport infrastructure, in open space and in the woods.

"During training, we will practice joint actions to suppress the activities of criminal groups on transport [infrastructure], in a building, in an open area, in a wooded area, including at night. The active phase of the training in the forest will take two days," Semilyak said.

Each joint unit will have an interpreter from a pool of Russian cadets who are studying Chinese. Semilyak added that the personnel will likely not need an interpreter by the end of the first day, as communication is usually established with ease.