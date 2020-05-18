UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Specialists To Visit Israel To Investigate Ambassador's Death - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

Chinese Specialists to Visit Israel to Investigate Ambassador's Death - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China will send a team of specialists to Israel to investigate the unexpected death of its ambassador to Tel Aviv, Du Wei, media reported, citing sources.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Du had been found dead in his home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Chinese investigators will not have to stay on quarantine after arrival in Israel. The team will be conducting the internal investigation and coordinating the activity of the embassy.

The news outlet notes that the ambassador was found dead in his bed. The diplomat reportedly passed away while sleeping as no signs of violence were found on his body.

The ambassador was appointed in February and previously served as an ambassador to Ukraine in 2016-2019.

Du was known as a critic of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused China of fumbling the coronavirus response during an official visit to Israel earlier this week.

Related Topics

Dead Israel Ukraine China Visit February Sunday Media Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

6 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

6 hours ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.