TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) China will send a team of specialists to Israel to investigate the unexpected death of its ambassador to Tel Aviv, Du Wei, media reported, citing sources.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Du had been found dead in his home in the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Chinese investigators will not have to stay on quarantine after arrival in Israel. The team will be conducting the internal investigation and coordinating the activity of the embassy.

The news outlet notes that the ambassador was found dead in his bed. The diplomat reportedly passed away while sleeping as no signs of violence were found on his body.

The ambassador was appointed in February and previously served as an ambassador to Ukraine in 2016-2019.

Du was known as a critic of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who accused China of fumbling the coronavirus response during an official visit to Israel earlier this week.